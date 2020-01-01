Helium (HLM) Price Down 39.1% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Helium has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $114,378.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,361,072 coins and its circulating supply is 12,012,692 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

