Health Sciences Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:HSACU) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, approximately 7,325 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.