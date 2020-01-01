Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will post $162.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.25 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $383.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.40 million to $402.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $379.04 million, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $432.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 612,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,154. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 8,111.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

