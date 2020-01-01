Head to Head Contrast: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) vs. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $76.57 million 11.95 -$46.76 million ($1.31) -16.47 DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareDx and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 4 1 3.20 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.75%. DermTech has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than DermTech.

Volatility and Risk

CareDx has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -18.25% -21.92% -15.34% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of CareDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareDx beats DermTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

