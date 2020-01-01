Head-To-Head Analysis: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) vs. LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Murphy USA and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.31% 24.55% 7.81% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy USA and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.09%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.25 $213.60 million $5.41 21.63 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Murphy USA beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

