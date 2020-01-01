HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.38

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.38 and traded as high as $52.15. HB Fuller shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 256,930 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,985 shares of company stock worth $5,458,008. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.