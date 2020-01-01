Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Receives GBX 200 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 169.30 ($2.23). 116,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.97. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $337.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.