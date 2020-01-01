Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.69. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 270,229 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

