Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00013309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, TradeOgre, BitForex and LBank. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $23.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001366 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,163,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bisq, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

