GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 0.5%

GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35, 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

GREAT WALL MTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

