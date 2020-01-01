GoByte Price Tops $0.0254 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. GoByte has a market cap of $168,023.00 and approximately $7,375.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,615,104 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

