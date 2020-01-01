Globe Life Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

