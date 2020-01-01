GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $488,533.00 and $6,640.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 79.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01823879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.02844618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00632893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062534 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,758,028 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.