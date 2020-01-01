Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.90

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.90 and traded as low as $51.00. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 12,732 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEMD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital lowered Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.90.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

