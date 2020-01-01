Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

GTES traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 403,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,237. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

