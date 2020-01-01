Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $32,215.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Garlicoin has a market cap of $32,215.00 and $4.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,214,388 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

