Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 5.7%

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 14,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 38,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

