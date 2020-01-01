Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Freshpet stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 210,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,734. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

