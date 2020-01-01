Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.78, 145,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 56,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $1.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.