Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.52, 1,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.5794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.74% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.