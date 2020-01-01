Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85, 835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 69.81% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

