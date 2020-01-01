Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.25, 1,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.4197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.