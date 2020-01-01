Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.04, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.4495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.45% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.