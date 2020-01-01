Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.04

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.04 and traded as high as $103.92. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 21,588 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

