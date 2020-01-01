Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $76.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 111,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,613. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.