Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.49, 48,175 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 62,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

