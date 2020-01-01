Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.01. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 9.72% of Forward Industries worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

