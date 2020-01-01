FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Hits $513,588.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a total market cap of $513,588.00 and $130.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.