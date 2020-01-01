Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLXN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 627,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.