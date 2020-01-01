First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.49, approximately 39,482 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 36,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

