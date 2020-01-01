Fiii (FIII) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Fiii has a total market cap of $101,849.00 and $893.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

