Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.69 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Dcoin, BitAsset and Bitbns. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.06058199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,747,885 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitAsset, MXC, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Coinall, KuCoin, WazirX, Hotbit, BiKi, Coinsuper, Korbit, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Dcoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

