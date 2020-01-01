Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $33,333.00 and approximately $10,857.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01821715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.02846309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00577219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00631014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062562 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00390890 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 482,972 coins and its circulating supply is 317,972 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

