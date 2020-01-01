EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.34

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $493.34 and traded as low as $387.40. EVRAZ shares last traded at $404.00, with a volume of 1,148,212 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 493.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.67.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

