EVIO (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Shares Up 23.7%

EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) shot up 23.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 1,284,020 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 312% from the average session volume of 311,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

EVIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVIO)

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's advisory and research services include regulatory licensing and compliance, industry research, operational support, and educational and operating services for licensed cannabis businesses.

