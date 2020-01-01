Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $56.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.33 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $199.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.57 million, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $263.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after buying an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. 318,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,028. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

