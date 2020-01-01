EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $405,139.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $280,798.00 and $405,139.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00338647 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003482 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

