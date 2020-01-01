Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,675.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $51,135.00 and $31,675.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.06014667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

