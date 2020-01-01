EOS (EOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00036145 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Livecoin, Bitbns and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,575,158 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875,147 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Hotbit, Rfinex, BitFlip, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Coinbe, Kucoin, GOPAX, Huobi, COSS, Coinone, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Liqui, CPDAX, WazirX, DOBI trade, Bit-Z, Ovis, Gate.io, BigONE, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, OKEx, Exmo, CoinTiger, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, OEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, Coinrail, DragonEX, BitMart, LBank, Kraken, Mercatox, Koinex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Binance, Bilaxy, Tidebit, QBTC, Neraex, Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, EXX, HitBTC, Kuna, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Tidex, IDCM, CoinEx, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, ABCC, Bitbns, C2CX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Exrates, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.