Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce sales of $730.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.30 million and the highest is $733.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $12,769,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $13,940,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $55,215,000.

NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. 2,047,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.