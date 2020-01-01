Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.86. 40,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,982. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.