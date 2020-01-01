Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,415,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 349,287 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,466,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 999,946 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 450,590 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 890,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 269,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

