Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Trading Down 2.1%

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 107,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 108,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of $55.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Empire Industries (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

