Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.50. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 51,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.