EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 15,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 96,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGFEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

