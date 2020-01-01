Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 995,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

