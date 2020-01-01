Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.33, approximately 184,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 173,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.