Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

DVAX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 1,375,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $502.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.56. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

