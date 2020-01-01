Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0460

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $683,358.00 and approximately $13,342.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01823879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.02844618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00632893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062534 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,864,733 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

