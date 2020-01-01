DopeCoin (DOPE) One Day Volume Hits $2,575.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $211,499.00 and $2,575.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011247 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 154% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

